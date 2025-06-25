Ferrari F1 star demands investigation to find McLaren secrets

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has suggested that his team 'need to find' out what has made McLaren so successful in 2025.

McLaren have blown away the competition so far in 2025, with their two drivers involved in a drivers' championship battle, and the team sat pretty with a 175-point lead at the top of the constructors' championship.

Ferrari, meanwhile, are yet to pick up a race victory in 2025 despite having acquired the services of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and are clearly lacking in pace to both McLaren and Mercedes.

Leclerc has picked up three podiums, but is still sat down in fifth in the drivers' championship, with the team's SF-25 throwing up inconsistent performances.

Now, Leclerc has called for his team to find out what it is that McLaren have found on their car design to make them so successful, also stating that the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull will be investigating that same problem too.

"We are second [third] in the constructors', and as a matter of fact, this is not good enough, and we're not happy about that and we need to find what McLaren found," Leclerc told media. "But we also need to be careful with everything going on around the team, because sometimes I think that can change the perception of someone's season.

"McLaren is doing an outstanding job, and we are absolutely not happy with the situation we are in, but we just need to find ourselves as well, just like Mercedes and Red Bull need to find the outstanding thing McLaren has found."

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are battling for the title

Ferrari seeking more performance

While Leclerc has - at times - seemingly outperformed the capabilities of the SF-25, new signing Hamilton certainly has not.

The seven-time champion is sat 25 points behind his team-mate in the drivers' championship, and that is placing extra pressure on team principal Fred Vasseur.

His position is said to be under threat, with a crucial 2026 coming up for the team. With new regulations entering the sport, they will be hoping to provide their two talented stars with a car capable of winning the championship.

The rest of the 2025 season will be used to try and find answers to McLaren's pace, and attempt to build up the confidence of both Hamilton and Leclerc.

