The FIA have lost another senior figure as part of the latest reshuffle for F1's governing body.

It comes as the FIA announced structural changes to its Sustainability and Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) function, which will now be split into two separate divisions.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner regrets NOTHING as major decision made over team principal's future

Sara Mariani had been the FIA's Sustainability, Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) director, but this week, it has been announced she will no longer serve in the role, having been axed from the job after just 18 months.

In an official announcement from the governing body, the restructuring was announced to take immediate effect from 23 June 2025, with Mariani leaving the FIA on 20 June 2025 as a result.

Following confirmation of Mariani's departure, Alberto Villareal, General Manager at the FIA, said: "The decision to restructure our Sustainability and D&I function has been taken, after careful consideration by the senior leadership team, to strengthen our capabilities across these two crucial areas.

"The FIA has an important role to play in driving sustainable practices across motor sport and mobility and providing our Member Clubs with the tools to effect change on the ground.

"By connecting more closely with our Members on topics such as sustainable fuel, smart cities, and diversity in sport, we can achieve a bigger impact.

"As we continue to streamline our internal operations and improve our systems and processes within the FIA, we are confident that this structural change will enable us to maximise on the value we are delivering to all of our stakeholders."

The FIA has undergone many structural changes under Mohammed Ben Sulayem's leadership

Flurry of FIA departures continues

Moving forward, the FIA’s sustainability programme will run with the secretary general for mobility at the helm, Willem Groenewald, and the responsibility of Diversity and Inclusion will now be handed to senior human resources director Alessandra Malhame.

The latest FIA axing comes after Robert Reid resigned dramatically earlier this year.

The former deputy president for sport took to his personal social media to condemn the FIA and how it was being run, declaring that he had been treated 'unfairly' for speaking up.

In his rather public resignation, Reid wrote: "If motorsport is to remain credible and thrive into the future, it must be governed not by control, but by collaboration. Not by silence, but by accountability."

In response to Reid's statement, the FIA issued their own response, saying: "The FIA is grateful for Robert Reid’s contribution to the FIA, and to motor sport more widely.

"The FIA has exceptionally robust corporate governance policies which guide our operations and ensure our rules, practices and processes are adhered to."

According to the BBC, Mariani has now left a note of her own having been dropped from the position she took up in December 2023, which reportedly read: ""There is a life outside the FIA. A life where talent and dedication are rewarded. Where women in leadership positions can thrive, feel valued and respected."

She later added: "It is, sadly, time to say goodbye. I loved the ride, I enjoyed every minute of it.

"I enjoyed the amazing work we did and my incredibly talented team. I did not expect it would end so abruptly but life goes on."

OPINION: Max Verstappen is the ONLY good thing about F1 right now - and I’m a George Russell fan

Related