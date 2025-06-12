An FIA steward who will be present at this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, has given his verdict on a controversial issue involving Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman was handed a 10-second time penalty and three penalty points last time out in Barcelona after a string of on-track incidents, two of which involved the Mercedes of George Russell.

The two F1 rivals have clashed before both on and off the track but in Spani, Verstappen's frustrations appeared to boil over as he watched a much-needed positive result slip away from him with just laps to go.

After Verstappen and Russell made contact at Turn 1 of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the four-time champion was instructed to give the place back to Russell, an order he did not respond well to.

The 27-year-old straight up refused to give the place back to the Mercedes star, saying: "No I was ahead... he just ran me off the road."

The FIA later confirmed that the initial incident before the duo went on to clash again at Turn 5 in fact did not require Verstappen to give back a place, with constant discussion continuing over whether or not the collision was intentional from the Dutchman as he now sits just one point away from a race ban.

Speaking to Plejmo FIA steward Derek Warwick gave his verdict on the series of events in Spain, saying: “I can see why Max Verstappen got angry, because I think he thought he was hard done by with Charles [Leclerc] on the straight and I think he thought he was hard done by George [Russell].

"The team obviously then asked him to give the place back and he didn't think that was right and that led to the collision."

Are Verstappen's Spanish GP frustrations the beginning of the end?

Warwick previously had a racing career of his own, competing in F1 between 1981 and 1993, and spoke from his own experience on track to declare that now that Verstappen is no longer winning, his frustrations may be explained by the fact that he is no longer miles ahead of the rest of the pack.

"I think everybody's got to realise that when you're a racing driver and you're used to winning like Max is, it's very difficult when things start going against you in a race that, on paper, with a three stop, looks like you might win, and we all know he's a winner, " Warwick declared.

Concluding his thoughts on whether the stewards in Spain made the right call over Verstappen's actions, Warwick said: “Should he have done what he did, in turn 5 with George Russell? Absolutely not. Did he get a penalty for it? Yes.

“He got 10 seconds and 3 points, which only brings him 1 point away from a race ban.

“So people are arguing that Vettel, got a 10 second drive through in Baku with Lewis Hamilton. But he intentionally drove into Lewis, whereas if you actually look at the video, it looks to me that although he dived in, he then did turn away from George, but the momentum carried him into George.

“I'm not condoning it, I'm not saying it's right, it's absolutely wrong, and the FIA quite rightly gave him a penalty.

“Should it have been harsher? I think they got it about right actually. I think a lot of people would say he should have got a ban as an example to young karters and they are probably right, but I feel the penalty was spot on.

“You've got to look at each individual incident, on their own merit. I thought it was very questionable. It's not what I like to see."

Canadian GP steward sets precedent for F1 race

The 70-year-old will appear as part of the FIA's F1 stewarding panel this weekend for the 10th round of the 2025 campaign, where Verstappen needs to steer clear of earning any more penalty points, with a single point now enough to hand him a race ban.

Lifting the lid on his position, Warwick revealed: "I’m doing Canada now instead of Enrique, so I think I might be busy."

“I was the first ever driver steward. I've been doing it for 15 or 16 years.

“This year my first race was in Miami, but I've now got another eight to do. So I'm doing Montreal, Austria, Budapest, Monza, Singapore, Qatar, Abu Dhabi."

Having already stated that Verstappen's actions in Barcelona last time out did not impress him, Warwick will no doubt be keeping a keen eye on the reigning champion and the rest of his rivals this weekend to ensure no further controversies come out of the next grand prix.

