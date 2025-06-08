close global

F1 champion selling incredible £58m mansion

Want to buy a house off a Formula 1 world champion? Now you can! On one condition...

You'd better have a heck of a lot of change down the back of your sofa. 1979 F1 champion Jody Scheckter is selling off his massive property in Hampshire, but it'll set you back an eight-figure sum to buy it. And not on the lower end of that figure.

F1 HEADLINES: Marko plans Verstappen exit confrontation as Aston Martin ready to pounce

That's right, the guide price to buy the Laverstoke Park Estate is £58,000,000. Fifty eight million pounds. Five point eight billion pennies, if you like to pay in a physically impossible amount of loose change.

The 1,279-acre property has...well, just about everything. There are 17 different estate houses and cottages, a whole lot of farmland, 1.5 miles of 'rare double bank fishing' (not a euphemism, we checked), indoor tennis courts and, most importantly, at least one trampoline.

Scheckter's massive estate up for sale

If your sofa doesn't happen to have the required 19,936 metric tons of pennies hiding in your furniture, Savills are also ready to sell the estate in three lots, with the cheapest coming in at 'just' £8 million. Hey, that's only 2,749.8 tons of pennies! You're laughing! That's only about 5,500 water buffalo!

Speaking of water buffalo (and in a way, aren't we always?), the estate is famous for its herd of them. It's unclear if they'd be included in the sale at a glance, but you'd...have to assume so, right? Like a 75-year-old Jody Scheckter's going to be loading up a herd of water buffalo to take them somewhere else?

That, then, is a big bonus if you want to make your own mozzarella. If cheese-making isn't your thing, well, there's more than a thousand acres of other land there. You'll survive.

You really could do it though. As Scheckter told Hampshire Life back in 2019: "The farm has changed dramatically from a farming point of view. Now the farm is much more of a dairy farm than anything with our buffalo milk. We do a lot of sheep and sell them like any other farm. We've become more of a normal farm now than we ever were."

It's even, apparently, profitable! If you want to check out the property yourself, it's listed on Savills' website here. And if you buy it because of GPFans, we'd like a visit.

