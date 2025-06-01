Why F1 is about to change forever ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix
Why F1 is about to change forever ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix
Formula 1 teams talk a lot about having to stay flexible, but that's not going to be the case at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. Well, sort of.
Do we call it a new rule, or a 'technical directive'? Either way, all 10 teams have been told that from this weekend onward, their front wings need to be less bendy. And boy, they've been talking about it a lot.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen delivers bizarre verdict as F1 driver confirmed to MISS Spanish Grand Prix
For those who have missed it, teams were told late in the off-season that from Spain onward, they'll lose 33 per cent of the flex leeway in the front wing (15mm to 10mm).
Why have a flexible wing? Essentially, it allows teams to have their cake and eat it too when it comes to setup and downforce, with more flexibility meaning that teams can both fly down the straights and still get the benefit of a more aggressive wing when braking for the corners.
The less flex available, the more teams have to make an active choice to either focus on their straight line performance or control under braking. Tactical nuance! Exciting! ...Right?
Has flexi-wing rule hurt any F1 teams?
Not to be too much of a party pooper, but...whatever sort of shake-up of the championship fans and pundits were hoping the crackdown on flexi wings would provide, it doesn't look like we'll be getting it.
With all of the usual caveats – it's early, it's 'only' been free practice sessions, it's just one circuit – it seems that if anything, McLaren are even more dominant than before.
Saturday's FP3 results were particularly stark, with Oscar Piastri the best part of three quarters of a second faster than anyone but his team-mate Lando Norris on qualifying simulation runs.
Giving their front wings little blue pills doesn't seem to have done anything to change the trajectory of this year's title fight, with Norris going nearly half a second faster than Max Verstappen despite being on a pair of lightly-used soft tyres which are estimated to have cost him at least three tenths of a second.
What are we saying? Well, we might be waiting until next season for a technical directive that really shakes up the picture at the top end of the sport...and Jos Verstappen will probably complain a few more times about McLaren's wings between now and then. Plus ca change.
READ MORE: Lance Stroll ruled OUT of the Spanish Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari ROAR back at Spanish Grand Prix after Mercedes nightmare
- 1 hour ago
FIA issue statement as F1 star officially withdraws from Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
Why only 18 F1 drivers lined up on the grid at Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest today from Barcelona
- 2 hours ago
Why is Martin Brundle absent from the Spanish Grand Prix?
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
-
GP SPAIN
30 May - 1 Jun
Oscar Piastri
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul