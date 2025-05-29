FIA announce mandatory Spanish Grand Prix rule as Lewis Hamilton calls for 'urgent change - F1 News Recap

The FIA have confirmed a mandatory change for this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton calls for 'urgent action' in official statement

Lewis Hamilton has called for ‘urgent action’ after an official statement has been released on a key issue for the Formula 1 champion.

Fernando Alonso snubbed as F1 rival chosen for 2026 driver role

Fernando Alonso has been bypassed for a 2026 role in favour of fellow Spaniard and Formula 1 rival Carlos Sainz.

Lewis Hamilton handed Ferrari behaviour verdict after inter-team clash

An ex-Formula 1 star has declared his support for Lewis Hamilton following a tense exchange with his race engineer.

Red Bull F1 star learns fate of FIA inspection ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

A Red Bull star was chosen for a post-race inspection after last weekend’s race in Monaco, with the FIA confirming the findings from the inspection ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

