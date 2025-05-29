Red Bull F1 star learns fate of FIA inspection ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

A Red Bull star was chosen for a post-race inspection after last weekend’s race in Monaco, with the FIA confirming the findings from the inspection ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Whilst Red Bull struggled at the Monaco GP, their sister team Racing Bulls enjoyed a double-points finish with Isack Hadjar securing sixth and Liam Lawson finishing eighth.

Following the grand prix, Hadjar was randomly chosen as a top 10 finisher for an inspection from the FIA, where several files submitted by the team were checked against the car.

These included: “Software program files uploaded from the FIA Standard ECU checked against those submitted for homologation. Files submitted by the team relating to the electronics section of TD010G checked against on-car versions: CAN configurations. FIA DTV, including whitelist parameters and FIA fixed parameters.

"In relation to TR Article 8.5.1: Car connection available to the FIA via standalone equipment. Race data and configurations supplied by the team checked against files offloaded directly by the FIA. Transfer of real-time and logged data to the FIA as requested by TD024G.”

The FIA confirmed that all inspected items conformed with the technical regulations, as the announcement dropped on the Thursday before the Spanish GP.

Hadjar clears FIA inspection for Spanish GP

The Monaco GP marked Hadjar’s fourth and best points finish of the 2025 season, and helped raise Racing Bulls’ tally in the constructors’ championship to 22 points.

Hadjar was also prone to a rookie error - or two - last weekend in Monaco, where he crashed twice in FP2 on Friday and appeared incredibly frustrated with his mistake.

However, the young Red Bull driver recovered in qualifying to start P6 on the grid, and was promoted to fifth after Lewis Hamilton’s grid penalty in the principality.

Hadjar has been hailed by renowned figures in the paddock for his impressive rookie season, including F1 champion Damon Hill who recently lauded the youngster’s emotional strength on the BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast.

“He has actually surprised everyone, probably not himself, but I mean maybe has surprised himself, I don’t know, but I’ve been impressed,” Hill said.

“For a guy who was distraught, has he got the emotional strength to be a Formula 1 driver and so forth but he has been amazing since that moment and he’s been strong and to go round Monaco, biff it into the wall twice, take off the wheel and not be cowed by that and to put in a fantastic qualifying performance and race, well done.”

