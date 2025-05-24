Radical Monaco Grand Prix qualifying change proposed

A radical change to qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix has been proposed by the Sky Sports F1 commentary team.

Impeding has been a huge problem throughout the weekend's running so far, perhaps exacerbated by the fact that six of the 20 drivers have never completed an F1 race weekend at the Monaco street circuit before.

Drivers struggle to find space to complete a hot lap, something that is also expected to be a huge problem in qualifying, when being in the dirty air of the car in front can be the difference between getting out of a particular session or not.

2009 world champion Jenson Button proposed that Q1 of qualifying at the Monaco GP should be split into two separate groups, as to given everybody a fair chance of completing a lap without having a car in front of them.

"As long as its not just done by the quickest 15/16 cars, the B part of Q1 would always be quicker. So you can just choose half of the drivers from each session, which would work better."

However, lead commentator David Croft was not so convinced by the proposal: "The spectacle would be halved, and 20 cars all trying to get out the bottom five in Q1 is an absolutely phenomenal spectacle.

"Year after year we talk about it and year after year they all mange to sort it out and it doesn't always become an issue."

Impeding a huge problem in Monaco

A number of impeding incidents have happened already so far this weekend, including Lewis Hamilton appearing to brake right in front of Liam Lawson heading into the final turn during FP1, something which angered Lawson and his Racing Bulls team.

Meanwhile, Lance Stroll veered into the path of Charles Leclerc who was on a flying lap in FP1, causing the Monegasque driver to slam into the back of him.

While Leclerc was able to change his front wing and carry on in the session, Stroll badly damaged his gearbox and rear suspension, and was ruled out of the rest of the session.

On top of this, Max Verstappen was seemingly left seething at rookie Gabriel Bortoleto, as those two drivers almost had a collision after the Brazilian had impeded the four-time champion.

The hope is that by the time qualifying and the race roll around, drivers will be used to the nuances of the Monaco circuit.

