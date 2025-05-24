Radical Monaco Grand Prix qualifying change proposed
Radical Monaco Grand Prix qualifying change proposed
A radical change to qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix has been proposed by the Sky Sports F1 commentary team.
Impeding has been a huge problem throughout the weekend's running so far, perhaps exacerbated by the fact that six of the 20 drivers have never completed an F1 race weekend at the Monaco street circuit before.
F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton crashes out at Monaco Grand Prix as McLaren and Red Bull beaten
Drivers struggle to find space to complete a hot lap, something that is also expected to be a huge problem in qualifying, when being in the dirty air of the car in front can be the difference between getting out of a particular session or not.
2009 world champion Jenson Button proposed that Q1 of qualifying at the Monaco GP should be split into two separate groups, as to given everybody a fair chance of completing a lap without having a car in front of them.
"As long as its not just done by the quickest 15/16 cars, the B part of Q1 would always be quicker. So you can just choose half of the drivers from each session, which would work better."
However, lead commentator David Croft was not so convinced by the proposal: "The spectacle would be halved, and 20 cars all trying to get out the bottom five in Q1 is an absolutely phenomenal spectacle.
"Year after year we talk about it and year after year they all mange to sort it out and it doesn't always become an issue."
Impeding a huge problem in Monaco
A number of impeding incidents have happened already so far this weekend, including Lewis Hamilton appearing to brake right in front of Liam Lawson heading into the final turn during FP1, something which angered Lawson and his Racing Bulls team.
Meanwhile, Lance Stroll veered into the path of Charles Leclerc who was on a flying lap in FP1, causing the Monegasque driver to slam into the back of him.
While Leclerc was able to change his front wing and carry on in the session, Stroll badly damaged his gearbox and rear suspension, and was ruled out of the rest of the session.
On top of this, Max Verstappen was seemingly left seething at rookie Gabriel Bortoleto, as those two drivers almost had a collision after the Brazilian had impeded the four-time champion.
The hope is that by the time qualifying and the race roll around, drivers will be used to the nuances of the Monaco circuit.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen triggers INSTANT Red Bull change as sneaky Monaco Grand Prix strategy revealed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen tangle as Red Bull star OUT early at Monaco Grand Prix
- 22 minutes ago
F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after shock red flag
- 33 minutes ago
Russell completes Mercedes Monaco nightmare after dangerous tunnel incident
- 31 minutes ago
Radical Monaco Grand Prix qualifying change proposed
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Monte Carlo
- 2 hours ago
TWO F1 stars handed huge FIA penalty verdict at Monaco Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 25 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul