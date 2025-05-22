FIA announce outcome of Williams F1 inspection ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

The FIA have announced the outcome of an inspection on one of the Williams Formula 1 cars ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

James Vowles' outfit secured a double-points result last time out in Imola, with Alex Albon finishing ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc in P5, after the pair battled on track during the closing stages of the race.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton given £385million boost as champion praised over impressive Ferrari gesture

Whilst the cars were still in Imola however, Albon’s Williams was chosen for a standard inspection where components were checked for their legality.

These included all front and rear inboard suspension components, the front and rear dampers as well as all attached sensors, their loom routing and connections to the SECU and other units.

The FIA have confirmed the outcome of this inspection on Thursday, May 22, ahead of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, revealing that all components of Albon's FW47 were found to be in conformance with the technical regulations when checked in Italy last time out.

Albon’s F1 car passes inspection ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

Following seven rounds of the 2025 championship, Williams sit fifth in the constructors’ standings having earned 51 points collected by Albon and his new team-mate Carlos Sainz throughout the campaign so far.

To put this into perspective, Williams are not only higher in the championship than they were this time last year, but have also collected more points in seven grands prix than they did in the entirety of 2024.

At the end of last season, the Grove-based outfit placed ninth in the constructors' standings with just 17 points, in a season blighted by frequent crashes and failures, which led to a shortage of parts at one point for the team’s repairs.

However, in 2025 the team’s fortunes have completely transformed, enjoying frequent Q3 appearances and the ability to even out-pace Ferrari over one lap, as demonstrated during qualifying on Saturday at the Emilia-Romagna GP.

READ MORE: Major Monaco Grand Prix change confirmed after official F1 meeting

Related