Verstappen makes FIA return as TWO F1 stars go on dinner date - GPFans Recap

Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen will return to the FIA media sessions on Thursday, May 22, after a hiatus from the press events.

Carlos Sainz back in Ferrari for Lando Norris dinner date

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz returned to the wheel of a Ferrari this week while heading out for dinner with his former McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

Major Monaco Grand Prix change confirmed after official F1 meeting

A significant change to this weekend's Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix was confirmed following a meeting between the sport's key figures.

Lewis Hamilton hits out at Ferrari critics after poor start

Lewis Hamilton has hit out at those criticising the start to his Ferrari career, after a rough few races.

Red Bull boss mocks own driver after costly mistake

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Helmut Marko issued a brutal putdown to one of his own drivers following last weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

