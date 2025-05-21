Lewis Hamilton has hit out at those criticising the start to his Ferrari career, after a rough few races.

The seven-time world champion has failed to finish a grand prix on the podium in the famous red of the Scuderia in his first seven races although he did secure his best result to date at Imola last time out in fourth.

His sprint record has been somewhat more promising, winning in China and then placing third in Miami.

Hamilton is down in sixth in the drivers' championship standings, one place below team-mate Charles Leclerc and just above teenager Kimi Antonelli, who replaced him at Mercedes.

The Brit has cut a frustrated figure in the media this year, barring a brief moment of jubilation when he won the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix – and even that was short-lived, as he was disqualified from the grand prix just 24 hours later.

Why is Lewis Hamilton struggling at Ferrari?

Speaking to the media at Imola, Hamilton said: “There’s so many rumours, there’s so many people making assumptions, comments, judgements, you know 99 per cent of them don’t actually know really what’s going on, 99 per cent of them, or probably 100 per cent of them don’t know what I’ve been through to get where I am today.”

“I think the other things I have to often remind myself; I have won seven world titles, I have won more than any other driver in history, I have to remind myself that I also have done great things.”

“Whilst things are not always going to be great and we’re having this period of time, things will get better.”

The veteran racer was well received by the home fans, with some seeing that – with a car performing comfortably less ably than the McLaren – this year's goal may have shifted to getting Hamilton bedded in with the team ahead of a title push when new regulations come in next season.

