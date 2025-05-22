McLaren make Monaco livery change... but can you spot it?
As the Monaco Grand Prix approaches, McLaren have unveiled a tweak to their livery for the 82nd edition of the race - but you would be forgiven for missing the change on first impressions.
McLaren set the bar high with their 2024 Monaco GP livery, a tribute to three-world champion and six-time winner in Monte Carlo, Ayrton Senna, with the usual papaya replaced with a stunning yellow, green and blue paintwork.
However, at first glance McLaren’s livery for this weekend’s race is a little…lacklustre.
The team’s ‘Riviera’ inspired design has little to do with the glitz and glamour of the Cote d’Azur, and instead fans were greeted with the same orange and black sidepods they've become accustomed to all year.
Dubbed a livery ‘tweak’ rather than a full change, the devil is in the detail with McLaren’s Monaco challenger however, and Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s driver numbers are instead encased in a retro white circle with a black number 4 and 81 in the middle.
The drivers' names on the car also have a retro font to match the overall theme.
There is plenty of time to get used to the new design, with the 'Riviera' livery not only running in Monaco but also throughout the Spanish GP weekend.
McLaren make further changes for Monaco Grand Prix
McLaren have also abandoned their papaya race suits in Monaco this year, and opted for a vintage white design for Norris and Piastri, who have both modelled their new overalls on social media.
Both of their first names have been printed onto the back of their suits, in a black cursive font giving the two drivers an altogether more classic look for the Monaco GP.
McLaren’s nod to the past reflects their prestigious history in Monaco, with world champions Senna, Alain Prost, Mika Hakkinen and Lewis Hamilton all winning with the team around the Circuit de Monaco.
Norris and Piastri are yet to win the iconic race, and with their superior qualifying pace throughout 2025 thus far it could finally be their chance to consolidate their name in McLaren's - and F1's - history by winning in Monaco.
Monaco, we're SO ready for you! 🧡🇲🇨#McLaren | #M7AReborn | @OKX pic.twitter.com/7JvpGVZj6h— McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 21, 2025
