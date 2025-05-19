Hamilton ALONE and champion suffers double FIRE - Five things you might have missed from the Imola Grand Prix

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton seemed to cut a rather lonely figure before the Imola Grand Prix got underway.

However, the Ferrari driver produced arguably his best performance of the season, starring in a stirring Ferrari comeback at their home track, recovering from a 12th-place start to finish fourth, ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen claimed his second race victory of the season, beating both McLaren drivers to keep his championship chances alive.

It was a thrilling Imola GP, and here at GPFans, we have rounded up all the sneaky details you may have missed from this weekend's action...

1. Hamilton alone during driver parade

While Hamilton often stays away from his colleagues during pre-race procedures (presumably to help him get in a good head space before a race), the seven-time champion took it to drastic levels in Imola.

During the parade lap around the track in an open top lorry trailer, the Brit was stood miles away from everybody else, even team-mate Leclerc.

He later revealed in an interview with Sky Sports F1 that he was filming the whole lap, taking in the fantastic support during his first race as a Ferrari driver in Ferrari's home country.

2. Alonso's wheels on fire

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso suffered a bizarre incident, in what was another difficult Sunday for him.

The Spaniard put in a brilliant performance in qualifying to start the race in fifth, but could only finish 11th, after some bad luck surrounding safety cars.

On top of this, Alonso also had fire billowing out of his two front wheels after his first pit stop, as his brakes got too hot.

Thankfully, the fires were soon extinguished once he picked up speed again, and he did not have to retire for the third time this season.

3. Alonso 'unluckiest driver'

Keeping on the Alonso theme, the 43-year-old told his Aston Martin team over team radio that he was the 'unluckiest driver in the f****** world," as he picked up his third 11th-place finish of the season.

He is one of five drivers in 2025 not to have scored a point yet, but has been the closest out of those five to achieving a points-scoring finish.

Following a badly-timed virtual safety car, Alonso dropped out of the points from his high grid position, and recovered well to finish 11th, less than a second behind Yuki Tsunoda in the last points-paying position.

It was this bad timing that prompted his x-rated, frustrated radio message.

4. Return of a former Red Bull star

Former Red Bull star Daniil Kvyat made his return to F1 this weekend, but was not spotted with any of his previous teams.

Strangely, the Russian was spotted in the Williams garage, despite only having raced with Red Bull-owned teams.

Kvyat claimed three podiums in F1 in his career that spanned between 2014-2020. He is now racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with Lamborghini.

5. McLaren take over F2

McLaren may not have had the best of weekends in F1 in Imola, but in F2 they at one stage occupied the full top five...sort of.

When displaying the F2 championship standings, the graphics on the left hand side of the screen suffered some kind of glitch, showing Richard Verschoor, Leonardo Fornaroli and the rest of their F2 rivals as McLaren drivers.

I'm sure McLaren wish they had all that young talent on their books! Although young drivers Norris and Piastri aren't doing too badly, sat first and second in the F1 drivers' championship standings.

