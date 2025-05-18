F1 star facing shock Imola Grand Prix retirement

Formula 1 star Alex Albon could retire before the Imola Grand Prix even starts, after an issue was reported with his Williams car.

An hour before the race, the mechanics in the Williams garage were seen frantically working on Albon's car, where his car suddenly began to leak.

"We've got a problem down here at Williams. Alex Albon is starting seventh on the grid and his car has sprung a leak," Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz said from the pit lane.

"I'm not told whether it's water or fuel, but there is a leak on this car and they can't find it, let alone fix it. They can't find exactly what's going on.

"They haven't got much longer to get this going before the pit lane opens."

Will Albon start the Imola Grand Prix?

Both Williams' made it into Q3 during qualifying on Saturday, and Albon will start Sunday's race in P7, perfectly placed to obtain a crucial points finish.

Albon and Carlos Sainz out-paced both Ferraris, but if Albon is unable to start the Imola GP it will deliver a huge blow to Williams in the constructors' championship.

*UPDATE:*

Kravitz offered an update on the situation as the cars headed to the pit lane, and revealed that Williams had sourced the leak on Albon's car.

The issue was fixed and Albon will start the Emilia-Romagna GP in P7, with the team confirming that they were investigating a possible fuel issue on the car.

Williams said: "We were investigating a possible fuel issue on the car, following checks everything is in order."

