Geri Halliwell names her ‘absolute HERO’…and it's not Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell-Horner has named her ‘hero’, with the answer not only excluding husband and Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner, but also naming a surprise celebrity.

The former Spice Girl turned author, has been promoting the release of her young adult novel Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire, which has included a UK & US book tour and appearances on high-profile chat shows such as The Drew Barrymore Show.

In the lead up to the novel’s release, Halliwell-Horner also spoke to The Times in a lengthy feature that covered various aspects of her life and career.

Naturally, her relationship with Horner was touched upon, but when she was asked to name her hero, Halliwell-Horner excluded her husband from the possibilities.

Neither did the 52-year-old name any literary figures in light of her writing career, and instead called American actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone her ‘hero’.

"You know when he wrote the screenplay for Rocky, he was living in his car," she said.

"The movie studio told him they’d make the movie but not with him in it. He replied, ‘It’s only happening if I’m in it.’ He’s my absolute hero."

Geri Halliwell-Horner teases Spice Girls reunion

Elsewhere in the interview, Halliwell-Horner was asked about the band that gave her her big break as a singer - the Spice Girls.

The band famously split in 2000, just two years after Halliwell left the group to embark on a solo career, but have since reunited as the full five for the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony and the Return of the Spice Girls tour.

Whilst the band did also reunite for Spice World - 2019 UK Tour, it was only with four members, with Victoria Beckham not present on the tour.

Halliwell-Horner suggested that if the band did reunite again it would be with all five of them, and added: "My hope is we come back together as a collective. It’s more respectful to come as one," she said. "There will be something. We’ll come as one.

"Obviously I can’t say too much but we are talking about things. Hopefully a nice little world tour!"

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star tipped for DEMOTION as Vettel offers advice to driver

Related