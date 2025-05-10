Verstappen in Ferrari test as Hamilton relationship 'strained' - F1 Recap
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen drove a Ferrari 296 GT3 on Friday conducting an official test away from his Red Bull duties.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton warned of 'strained' Ferrari relationship after Miami GP outburst
Lewis Hamilton has been warned that his team radio outburst at the Miami Grand Prix could lead to further strain in his relationship with Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes conduct private F1 test in unusual Silverstone tweak
During the break between grands prix, Mercedes have undergone private tests at Silverstone, with the F1 track tweaked from the layout that has become customary over the years.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 legend labels Lewis Hamilton's team radio from Miami GP as 'unfair''
Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has discussed Lewis Hamilton’s team radio exchange from the Miami Grand Prix in his column for the broadcaster.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari star Leclerc announces pineapple on pizza verdict in new role
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was given presidential power during a social media video for PUMA, where he made a series of decisions - including whether to ban pineapple on pizza.
➡️ READ MORE
