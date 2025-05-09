Hamilton Ferrari relationship ‘strained’ as legend’s disqualification provides new challenges - F1 Recap

close global

Lewis Hamilton has been warned that his team radio outburst at the Miami Grand Prix could lead to further strain in his relationship with Ferrari.

A respected Formula 1 pundit believes Ferrari's double disqualification at this season's Chinese Grand Prix could explain their recent struggles.

A star of the upcoming 'F1' movie has pulled up in serious style to a glamorous event behind the wheel of some impressive machinery.

Sergio Perez's Red Bull dismissal at the end of last year has enabled one of Formula 1's rising talents to land his big 'break' with a multinational sponsor.

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his struggles to 'conform' during his early days in the sport.

