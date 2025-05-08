Martin Brundle already knows who is going to win the F1 drivers' title - here's how

An ex-Formula 1 world champion has revealed how respected broadcaster Martin Brundle is able to determine who will be victorious in this year's title fight.

Oscar Piastri currently leads the way in the 2025 standings after the opening six races, sitting 16 points ahead of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

Defending champion Max Verstappen sits third having endured a challenging start to the campaign which has delivered just one victory to date.

While the Dutchman is no stranger to success having been crowned champion in each of the last four years, both of his rivals are chasing their maiden title.

And 1996 championship winner Damon Hill - who previously worked alongside Brundle at Sky Sports before leaving his role ahead of this season - believes his former colleague will already have a strong idea of who will come out on top thanks to one special quality.

"Having worked on Sky for a number of years, I understand better now that everything is interpreted and analysed," Hill told the Daily Mail.

"For example, Martin Brundle will be able to spot a champion from a mile off on the basis of a driver's manner and body language because he has years of experience of observing this."

Brundle hailed by Damon Hill

He continued: "Competitors, too, eye each other up and down. It is a real thing. Sport is so much a mind game.

"The power of the impression drivers give off now is exponentially greater with social media."

Brundle was part of the Sky Sports lineup at last weekend's Miami Grand Prix, but suffered an embarrassing moment during his traditional pre-race grid walk, congratulating boxer Conor Benn after his recent high-profile fight with Chris Eubank Jr, despite it being the latter who took the victory.

He was up in the commentary box to provide expert analysis once the race got under way, with Piastri taking his fourth win of the year ahead of Norris and Mercedes' George Russell.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton heading for Ferrari crisis as team boss quits

Related