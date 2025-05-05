FIA announce late Red Bull PROTEST over Miami Grand Prix race result

The FIA have announced that Red Bull have submitted an official protest against George Russell at the Miami Grand Prix.

The Mercedes star is accused of failing to slow under yellow flags, despite the stewards taking no issue with Russell during the race.

Max Verstappen finished within five seconds of Russell, meaning that if the protest is upheld, the Dutchman will take the final podium spot instead.

Russell has been summoned to see the stewards over the issue and a decision is expected imminently.

More to follow...

