FIA announce late Red Bull PROTEST over Miami Grand Prix race result
FIA announce late Red Bull PROTEST over Miami Grand Prix race result
The FIA have announced that Red Bull have submitted an official protest against George Russell at the Miami Grand Prix.
The Mercedes star is accused of failing to slow under yellow flags, despite the stewards taking no issue with Russell during the race.
Max Verstappen finished within five seconds of Russell, meaning that if the protest is upheld, the Dutchman will take the final podium spot instead.
Russell has been summoned to see the stewards over the issue and a decision is expected imminently.
More to follow...
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Miami Grand Prix
FIA announce late Red Bull PROTEST over Miami Grand Prix race result
- 1 hour ago
Miami Grand Prix
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton FURIOUS as controversial incident prevents Miami Grand Prix win
- 2 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix
FIA announce penalty verdict for Red Bull F1 star at Miami Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix
F1 star forced into shock retirement at Miami Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix
Lando Norris FUMES at Max Verstappen after Miami Grand Prix incident
- Yesterday 22:14
Miami Grand Prix
F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- Yesterday 21:05
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul