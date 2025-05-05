close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
FIA announce late Red Bull PROTEST over Miami Grand Prix race result

FIA announce late Red Bull PROTEST over Miami Grand Prix race result

FIA announce late Red Bull PROTEST over Miami Grand Prix race result

FIA announce late Red Bull PROTEST over Miami Grand Prix race result

The FIA have announced that Red Bull have submitted an official protest against George Russell at the Miami Grand Prix.

The Mercedes star is accused of failing to slow under yellow flags, despite the stewards taking no issue with Russell during the race.

Max Verstappen finished within five seconds of Russell, meaning that if the protest is upheld, the Dutchman will take the final podium spot instead.

Russell has been summoned to see the stewards over the issue and a decision is expected imminently.

More to follow...

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes FIA George Russell Miami Grand Prix
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton FURIOUS as controversial incident prevents Miami Grand Prix win
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton FURIOUS as controversial incident prevents Miami Grand Prix win

  • 2 hours ago
FIA announce penalty verdict for Red Bull F1 star at Miami Grand Prix
Miami Grand Prix

FIA announce penalty verdict for Red Bull F1 star at Miami Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Miami Grand Prix

FIA announce late Red Bull PROTEST over Miami Grand Prix race result

  • 1 hour ago
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton FURIOUS as controversial incident prevents Miami Grand Prix win

  • 2 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix

FIA announce penalty verdict for Red Bull F1 star at Miami Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix

F1 star forced into shock retirement at Miami Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix

Lando Norris FUMES at Max Verstappen after Miami Grand Prix incident

  • Yesterday 22:14
Miami Grand Prix

F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • Yesterday 21:05
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x