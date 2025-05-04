close global

Hamilton reveals plans for Roscoe Ferrari debut

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton has suggested that his adorable pooch Roscoe may be set for a photoshoot in his new SF-25!

Roscoe has regularly been the star of the F1 paddock during Hamilton's career, with the bulldog often seen closely following his seven-time champion owner.

However, the 12-year-old pooch - who like his owner is on a fully plant-based diet - faces some stiff competition in 2025 to be the cutest dog in the F1 paddock.

Hamilton's new team-mate Charles Leclerc has a new puppy called Leo, while Pierre Gasly's puppy Simba is also seen around the paddock during race weekends.

Now, Hamilton has suggested that he needs to bring his bulldog to more events, to remind people who really is the cutest pooch - with a potential Leo-Roscoe meet up scheduled for the British GP later this year.

"Miami, it will be too hot for him," Hamilton said in a fan event before the Miami GP. "He will struggle out here, it's damn hot."

"I'm going to bring him hopefully to Silverstone. Need to get a picture of him in the Ferrari."

Hamilton's pet pooch

Roscoe Hamilton even has his own Instagram page, which was shared with Hamilton's other dog Coco, who sadly died back in 2020.

The Instagram page has 1.2 million followers, and often features pictures of Hamilton snuggling with his beloved pooch.

A picture of Roscoe in Hamilton's Ferrari would surely break the internet, with Hamilton's first Ferrari picture earlier in 2025 sat at almost six million likes on Instagram.

The Miami GP weekend has seen Ferrari's social media team making full use of Leo Leclerc being around, posting some adorable footage of the mini daschund.

