Sergio Perez catches eye of new team boss as racing star's BAN revealed - F1 News Recap

Sergio Perez has received support from a figure in the F1 paddock as the Mexican driver plots a return to the sport in 2026.

Sebastian Vettel BANNED from F1 return

Sebastian Vettel has addressed his chances of returning to Formula 1, revealing that he has been banned from making a comeback to the sport.

Red Bull F1 star ridiculed in brutal put-down ahead of Miami Grand Prix

It seems like Liam Lawson just can't catch a break at the moment, getting ditched from his Red Bull seat and into a Racing Bull, where rookie Isack Hadjar is outdriving him.

Jenson Button to avoid UK after £250,000 London robbery

Jenson Button and his wife Brittny Button have expressed their wish to never return to the UK after the champion’s wife had her suitcase robbed in London - which contained £250,000 worth of jewellery and designer handbags.

Multi-million-pound loss revealed in silly Verstappen error

A Dutch businessman has revealed how an error regarding Max Verstappen's career has cost him millions of euros.

