Sergio Perez hailed by new F1 team boss as axed Red Bull star eyes return

Sergio Perez has received support from a figure in the F1 paddock as the Mexican driver plots a return to the sport in 2026.

The 35-year-old faced a brutal end to his career in 2024 after his performances at Red Bull failed to impress bosses, and was subsequently axed from the team.

However, the team’s former sporting director - turned Sauber team principal - Jonathan Wheatley, has lavished Perez with compliments perhaps signalling interest in the driver remains.

“He understands these things very well, and I always thought his explanations to the engineers about how the car behaved were very clear and easy to understand,” he said to Formula.Hu.

“Checo is a very professional driver, very talented and, of course, very fast, and a pleasure to work with. I was always amazed by how he could rebuild himself and come back stronger from every setback. He seems to have an incredible ability to rebuild, and I think he also has a great way of being with the team, and the team naturally responds well to that.

“Checo was in one of the toughest seats in Formula 1 last year, alongside Max, and when you're up against someone like him, you have to keep looking in the mirror and asking yourself more questions. I think looking back, he struggled a bit more with the car than Max, and that seems to be consistent this year as well.”

Will Perez return to F1?

Perez has been linked to one of the available seats at Cadillac, who will join F1 in 2026 and plan to attend the Miami Grand Prix ahead of their entry to discuss the move, including who will comprise their driver lineup.

Whilst several drivers have been attached to the team, Perez remains one of the favourites as a six-time race winner and also a driver who has expressed his commitment to a return in 2026.

"I've been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi. The season has started, so a few things will open up in the coming months," Perez told the Formula 1 website.

"Once I know all my options, I will make a decision.

"What is very clear to me is that I'm only coming back if the project makes sense and it's something I can enjoy."

