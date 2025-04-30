Multi-million-pound loss revealed in silly Verstappen error

close global

A Dutch businessman has revealed how an error regarding Max Verstappen's career has cost him millions of euros.

Verstappen is now a four-time world champion, with Forbes' 2024 list of highest paid athletes claiming that he earned almost £60million last year alone, mostly from his Red Bull contract.

Entrepreneur Michel Perridon, who financially supported Verstappen's father Jos through his own racing career, was on the Dutch Dragons podcast recently, and revealed that he was also given a chance to invest early in the reigning champion's career.

Manager Raymond Vermeulen offered Perridon a deal which would see him take 10 per cent of Verstappen's career earnings in exchange for €5million. For context, 10 per cent of Verstappen's earnings in 2024 alone according to Forbes would come to around €7million (£6million), not accounting for tax and other potential outgoings.

Perridon: I lost millions on Verstappen decision

Bear in mind that Verstappen has won four consecutive world championship titles, and 64 grands prix so far in his career, and Perridon would have been in for a huge profit.

Speaking on the podcast, Perridon admitted to his mistake: "I always sponsored Jos Verstappen with my company, Max's father, and that cost millions.

"At one point, his manager comes to me, also Max's manager. He said, 'Do you want to invest five million? Then you get 10 per cent of all of Max's income for the rest of his life'."

"But what did Jan Lul [a fictional Dutchman whose name is a byword for idiocy] say? 'I won't do it. I've invested enough in your family.'

"A small mistake, you get it wrong sometimes, too, huh!"

