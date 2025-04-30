Multi-million-pound loss revealed in silly Verstappen error
Multi-million-pound loss revealed in silly Verstappen error
A Dutch businessman has revealed how an error regarding Max Verstappen's career has cost him millions of euros.
Verstappen is now a four-time world champion, with Forbes' 2024 list of highest paid athletes claiming that he earned almost £60million last year alone, mostly from his Red Bull contract.
Entrepreneur Michel Perridon, who financially supported Verstappen's father Jos through his own racing career, was on the Dutch Dragons podcast recently, and revealed that he was also given a chance to invest early in the reigning champion's career.
Manager Raymond Vermeulen offered Perridon a deal which would see him take 10 per cent of Verstappen's career earnings in exchange for €5million. For context, 10 per cent of Verstappen's earnings in 2024 alone according to Forbes would come to around €7million (£6million), not accounting for tax and other potential outgoings.
Perridon: I lost millions on Verstappen decision
Bear in mind that Verstappen has won four consecutive world championship titles, and 64 grands prix so far in his career, and Perridon would have been in for a huge profit.
Speaking on the podcast, Perridon admitted to his mistake: "I always sponsored Jos Verstappen with my company, Max's father, and that cost millions.
"At one point, his manager comes to me, also Max's manager. He said, 'Do you want to invest five million? Then you get 10 per cent of all of Max's income for the rest of his life'."
"But what did Jan Lul [a fictional Dutchman whose name is a byword for idiocy] say? 'I won't do it. I've invested enough in your family.'
"A small mistake, you get it wrong sometimes, too, huh!"
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in transfer proposition as Hamilton tipped to LEAVE Ferrari
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Russell issues Mercedes future update in F1 contracts verdict
- 11 minutes ago
Multi-million-pound loss revealed in silly Verstappen error
- 58 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton cancels plans to fix Ferrari problems
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen in transfer proposition as Hamilton tipped to LEAVE Ferrari
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo makes unusual return as Cadillac set for shock Miami GP reveal - F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:58
Cadillac plan big F1 2026 reveal for Miami weekend
- Yesterday 22:55
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun