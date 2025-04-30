Red Bull F1 star ridiculed in brutal put-down ahead of Miami Grand Prix

It seems like Liam Lawson just can't catch a break at the moment, getting ditched from his Red Bull seat and into a Racing Bull, where rookie Isack Hadjar is outdriving him.

Lawson's ego would've taken an even bigger hit, though, if he'd been at last weekend's London Marathon and seen a sign encouraging runners...by making fun of him.

The Kiwi is yet to finish above 12th in any race this season, after starting the year with a crash in the rain at the Australian Grand Prix and 12th in China – aided by the disqualifications of Pierre Gasly, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc ahead of him.

That nightmare start saw him shunted back down to junior team Racing Bulls and replaced by Yuki Tsunoda, one of the fastest demotions in Formula 1 history.

Lawson roasted in Red Bull dig

The sign, posted on social media over the weekend, read: "You've already done more mileage than Liam Lawson in the Red Bull! Keep pushing."

Of course, we could ruin the fun by pointing out that the sign isn't remotely accurate, but we'd have to be pretty miserable to do that.

Speaking of which: Lawson covered a shade over 500 miles in pre-season testing alone, adding another 150 in the Australian Grand Prix and 190 during the Chinese Grand Prix, even leaving aside the milage he put up in free practice and qualifying at both of those race weekends.

So yes, the marathon runners might have covered more miles than Lawson. But only if they'd run the 838 miles from Land's End to John O'Groats first.

