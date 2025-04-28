Lewis Hamilton in emotional message to fans as Ferrari crisis continues

Lewis Hamilton has delivered an emotional message to his army of supporters as he looks to overcome his early Ferrari struggles.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion officially made the switch to the Scuderia during the recent off-season after ending a historic 12-year era at Mercedes.

But just months after revealing that representing the Italian giants fulfilled a lifelong dream on his big unveiling, it has quickly turned into a nightmare for the Brit.

He cut a dejected figure following his last outing at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, admitting that he was at a loss to explain why he has so far been unable to live up to the high expectations.

Hamilton fans turn out in London

Before turning his attention to this weekend's Miami GP, the 40-year-old flew back to the UK to open a brand new Fanatics Collectibles flagship store in London, where he was greeted by swarms of fans.

Taking a moment to address the crowd, the 105-time race winner thanked them for turning out in such huge numbers to offer their support, before issuing a defiant promise on his Ferrari future.

"Please keep your fingers crossed," he said. "I'm not going to give up. Thank you all so much. I appreciate it.

"Still We Rise, right?"

Even despite his recent woes, Hamilton remains as popular as ever, and was clearly humbled by the loud showing of support from one fan in attendance who said: "Lewis remember who you are, mate. You did it, you will do it again. So much love for you.”

Hamilton heads to Miami sitting seventh in the drivers' standings, 16 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, who finished more than 30 seconds ahead of the British star in Jeddah.

To compound his misery, Hamilton also trails the young star who replaced him at the Silver Arrows, rookie Kimi Antonelli.

Nevertheless, he continues to have the backing of Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur, who last week slammed media for their coverage of the disappointing start.

