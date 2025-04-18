'It's coming' - Red Bull set for F1 revival at upcoming grand prix

A respected Formula 1 pundit has revealed that Red Bull's fightback could begin as early as next month, with a raft of upgrades to be introduced at an upcoming grand prix.

It has been a challenging start to the season for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, whose chances of regaining their constructors' title already appear all but over.

Following another frustrating weekend in Bahrain last time out, the team sit third in the standings, 80 points behind the leaders and reigning champions, McLaren.

Yet Erik van Haren - who hosts De Telegraaf's Formule 1 Podcast alongside ex-F1 driver Christijan Albers - is confident that upgrades scheduled for May's race in Imola at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will could see the team make big improvements.

Van Haren said: "They have to come up with improvements in the coming weeks - in Imola they come up with the first updates/large packages. They have to start delivering quickly."

Red Bull's 2025 struggles no surprise

He also insisted that Red Bull's issues have been present for some time, pointing to last season's failure to put up a fight to McLaren, particularly during the second half of the campaign.

"The unrest within the team is not from today or yesterday," he said. "Last year, the second half of the season was already dramatic."

Albers responded: "You still have that lead. That lead from last year. That is being overtaken by the other party and that does not come out of nowhere.

"Now you get the blow, now it's coming."

Attention now turns to this weekend's race in Saudi Arabia, where defending drivers' champion Max Verstappen will hope to bounce back from a disappointing sixth-place finish in Sakhir.

Speculation is mounting that the Dutchman could be eyeing up a departure from the team in the near future, despite still being under contract until 2028.

He is currently behind Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the drivers' championship, having celebrated just one victory so far this year in Japan.

His new team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, meanwhile, is still getting to grips with his new car after replacing Liam Lawson in the cockpit last month.

The former Racing Bulls star picked up two points in Bahrain after enduring a miserable debut in front of his home crowd in Suzuka.

