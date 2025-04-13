F1 Race Today: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

The fourth round of the 2025 Formula 1 championship campaign kicks off TODAY (Sunday, April 13) at 6pm local time (AST).

Bahrain International Circuit will play host once more to the top 20 drivers in the sport, with every star on the grid this season having already tried their luck around the track during pre-season testing.

The Bahrain Grand Prix looked to be in McLaren's favour at the home race of their owners, with star driver duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri hoping to fend off the Red Bull of Max Verstappen after the Dutchman claimed his first victory of the year last time out.

Both Norris and Verstappen start lower down than expected for Sunday's race, with McLaren's best chance of success now pinned on Piastri, who starts the Bahrain GP from pole with Ferrari star Charles Leclerc bumped up to P2 after a one-place grid penalty for Mercedes and George Russell. His team-mate Kimi Antonelli was also impacted by the penalty as a result of a major mishap from the team during qualifying, meaning the Italian youngster starts Sunday's race P5.

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most wins in Sakhir having claimed victory five times across his illustrious career. Since his sprint victory in China last month, however, the seven-time champion is yet to show potential for further race wins.

Bahrain Grand Prix Race - Sunday, April 13 2025

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (AST): 6pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 4pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 5pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 11am Sunday

United States (CDT): 10am Sunday

United States (PDT): 8am Sunday

Australia (AEDT): 2am Monday

Australia (AWST): 11pm Sunday

Australia (ACDT): 1:30am Monday

Mexico (CST): 9am Sunday

Japan (JST): 12am Monday

China (CST): 11pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 5pm Sunday

Egypt (EET): 5pm Sunday

India (IST): 8:30pm Sunday

Brazil (BRT): 12pm Sunday

Singapore (SGT): 11pm Sunday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 6pm Sunday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 7pm Sunday

Turkiye (EEST): 6pm Sunday



How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Great Sports, Guangdong Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, TSN

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Sky Sport, Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

