F1 Race Today: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
The fourth round of the 2025 Formula 1 championship campaign kicks off TODAY (Sunday, April 13) at 6pm local time (AST).
Bahrain International Circuit will play host once more to the top 20 drivers in the sport, with every star on the grid this season having already tried their luck around the track during pre-season testing.
The Bahrain Grand Prix looked to be in McLaren's favour at the home race of their owners, with star driver duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri hoping to fend off the Red Bull of Max Verstappen after the Dutchman claimed his first victory of the year last time out.
Both Norris and Verstappen start lower down than expected for Sunday's race, with McLaren's best chance of success now pinned on Piastri, who starts the Bahrain GP from pole with Ferrari star Charles Leclerc bumped up to P2 after a one-place grid penalty for Mercedes and George Russell. His team-mate Kimi Antonelli was also impacted by the penalty as a result of a major mishap from the team during qualifying, meaning the Italian youngster starts Sunday's race P5.
Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most wins in Sakhir having claimed victory five times across his illustrious career. Since his sprint victory in China last month, however, the seven-time champion is yet to show potential for further race wins.
Bahrain Grand Prix Race - Sunday, April 13 2025
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (AST): 6pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 4pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 5pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 11am Sunday
United States (CDT): 10am Sunday
United States (PDT): 8am Sunday
Australia (AEDT): 2am Monday
Australia (AWST): 11pm Sunday
Australia (ACDT): 1:30am Monday
Mexico (CST): 9am Sunday
Japan (JST): 12am Monday
China (CST): 11pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 5pm Sunday
Egypt (EET): 5pm Sunday
India (IST): 8:30pm Sunday
Brazil (BRT): 12pm Sunday
Singapore (SGT): 11pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 6pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 7pm Sunday
Turkiye (EEST): 6pm Sunday
How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Great Sports, Guangdong Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, TSN
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Sky Sport, Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
