FIA announce Mercedes investigation amid major blunder fears

The FIA have announced an investigation into Mercedes' Formula 1 team following an incident during qualifying for the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Silver Arrows secured entry into Q2 for both their star drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, before a huge crash for the Haas of Esteban Ocon triggered a red flag.

It was then that Mercedes are feared to have made a major blunder, with the FIA confirming an official investigation into Toto Wolff's outfit for failing to follow race directors instructions and leaving the garage before resumption time had been announced.

Did Mercedes mislead the pack at Bahrain GP?

Following the red flag caused by Ocon, Mercedes released both their drivers out of the garage after the estimated time of resumption had been announced, not the confirmed time.

This major blunder could land Mercedes in hot water ahead of Sunday's main event should the stewards find the Brackley-based team guilty of the misjudgement.

After Mercedes chose to release their drivers back onto the track, Sauber followed suit, with Nico Hulkenberg questioning if the decision was premature, despite following suit.

"Mercedes is dodgy," Hulkenberg responded after he was told via team radio: "We cannot go out yet. We don't have an official restart time."

Speaking on Sky Sports F1 coverage following the incident, pundit Martin Brundle said: "That's a slap on the wrist and a fine for the team rather than a grid penalty for the drivers, you would imagine," although an official verdict over the incident is yet to be announced for the sport's governing body.

