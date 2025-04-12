F1 star suffers huge crash as red flag halts running in Bahrain

A red flag was brought out during qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix after Esteban Ocon crashed his Haas during Q2.

The Frenchman suffered a huge crash at Turn Two, where he appeared to wrestle with the car on the kerb and spun off the track, where his car smashed backwards into the barrier.

Ocon reported that he was okay over team radio, but was taken for checks by the medical car as the session was paused to clear away the incident.

The Haas driver produced an excellent effort to make it through to Q2, but all of that hard work was undone in a second, and the Haas mechanics have a long night ahead of them to repair Ocon's car.

Ocon and Bearman endure miserable qualifying session

Ocon's team-mate Ollie Bearman failed to make it out of Q1 and will start Sunday's race last on the grid, despite showing significant pace throughout the weekend.

Whilst a red flag paused Q2, it was not a significant delay and the session promptly resumed as the remaining 14 drivers fought it out to get into Q3.

Haas' poor qualifying will come as a major blow, particularly as their rivals at Alpine discovered blistering pace, with Pierre Gasly setting the third fastest time in Q2.

Alpine sit at the bottom of the constructors' standings with zero points, whilst Haas have a healthy haul of points in sixth. However, could a costly qualifying see the pendulum swing between the two teams?

