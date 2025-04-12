Here's how you can watch the highlights of the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix on Channel 4 for FREE.

Formula 1 heads to Sakhir for the fourth round of the season, where so far, four different drivers have won a race.

Both McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have a win under their belts from Melbourne and Shanghai, whilst Lewis Hamilton became the first sprint race winner in 2025 in China.

It was Max Verstappen, however, who produced a dominant display last time out in Japan to take his first victory of the year ahead of the two McLarens and is now just a point behind Norris at the top of the drivers' standings.

Can McLaren regain momentum in Bahrain? Or will a fifth driver take a win during Sunday's race in Sakhir?

Here is how you can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix for free!

What time is F1 on Channel 4?

Lee McKenzie will join David Coulthard and Lawrence Barretto for Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying highlights, which will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 8:30pm on Saturday April 12.

Highlights for Sunday's race will be broadcast for free on Sunday April 13 at 10:05pm, where you can catch all of the live action you may have missed.

If you don't watch either of these showings, you can catch up with the Bahrain Grand Prix and the rest of the races from the 2025 season on Channel 4's on demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

