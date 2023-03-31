Verstappen dishes BRUTAL F1 truth as 'Darth Toto' makes his return - GPFans F1 Recap

Stuart Hodge

Friday 31 March 2023 23:27

Max Verstappen is adamant team-mate Sergio Perez is the only man who can beat him in Melbourne this weekend. Read more...

'Darth Toto plotting Hamilton's eighth title' - F1 fans go wild as Mercedes Sith Lord returns

The Australian Grand Prix weekend brought back some of the biggest names from Formula 1 past as Daniel Ricciardo and Michael Masi both were in attendance in Melbourne.

But the biggest name of all – for F1 Twitter at least – arrived during free practice on Friday where the rain saw the return of 'Darth Toto.' Read more...

Alonso on top as rain scuppers Australian GP second practice plans

Fernando Alonso emerged on top in a rain-affected second practice for the Australian Grand Prix. Full report here... Read more...

Hamilton: Mercedes practice changes 'didn't work'

Lewis Hamilton has conceded set up changes made by Mercedes between Friday practice sessions for the Australian Grand Prix "didn't work". Read more...

Button claims F1 drivers too reliant on technology after Australian GP practice 'close calls'

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button believes drivers have become too reliant on technology after a number of near-misses in Australian Grand Prix practice. Read more...