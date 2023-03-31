Ronan Murphy

Friday 31 March 2023 12:52 - Updated: 12:52

The Australian Grand Prix weekend brought back some of the biggest names from Formula 1 past as Daniel Ricciardo and Michael Masi both were in attendance in Melbourne.

But the biggest name of all – for F1 Twitter at least – arrived during free practice on Friday where the rain saw the return of 'Darth Toto.'

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has made the hooded look iconic in Formula 1 circles, earning him the nickname Darth Toto after the Sith Lords in the Star Wars series.

The original Darth Toto became a meme and it was back for the Australian GP with even official accounts getting in on the act.

Mercedes supporters are hoping that the Sith Lord can use his force powers to get Lewis Hamilton back on the podium and turn their car into one capable of challenging for Hamilton's eighth World Drivers' Championship title.

Here are a selection of the best reactions to Darth Toto from F1 Twitter...

Darth Toto better be plotting how to get Lewis his 8th https://t.co/8a54U4v4Ws — Max ²²🏎 (@Formula_Max22) March 31, 2023

Darth Toto is back. 😁 pic.twitter.com/6iItpjc3UH — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 31, 2023

The moment I saw it on TV I knew it was going to be meme material — Nishant Shende (@niche_ant_89) March 31, 2023

