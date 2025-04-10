Official Jack Doohan statement issued as Alpine driver faces HUGE scare - F1 Recap
The team principal of Alpine Formula 1 team has issued a response to persisting rumours that driver Jack Doohan could be replaced in the near future.
Colapinto survives big scare in private Alpine test
Franco Colapinto has narrowly avoided suffering a major accident during a private test run with Alpine.
Horner reveals Tsunoda mistake which derailed Red Bull debut
Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has revealed how a mistake by Yuki Tsunoda ruined his chances of enjoying a dream debut with his new team.
African F1 grand prix takes new course as official deadline looms
Proposals for a Formula 1 return to South Africa have taken a new turn, with it appearing to be a battle between Kyalami and Cape Town for the host destination of an F1 race.
F1 team issue official statement over Donald Trump tariffs
US-based Formula 1 team Haas have issued a statement regarding Donald Trump's latest tariff announcement, that has sent reverberations throughout the world economy.
