Official Jack Doohan statement issued as Alpine driver faces HUGE scare - F1 Recap

The team principal of Alpine Formula 1 team has issued a response to persisting rumours that driver Jack Doohan could be replaced in the near future.

Colapinto survives big scare in private Alpine test

Franco Colapinto has narrowly avoided suffering a major accident during a private test run with Alpine.

Horner reveals Tsunoda mistake which derailed Red Bull debut

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has revealed how a mistake by Yuki Tsunoda ruined his chances of enjoying a dream debut with his new team.

African F1 grand prix takes new course as official deadline looms

Proposals for a Formula 1 return to South Africa have taken a new turn, with it appearing to be a battle between Kyalami and Cape Town for the host destination of an F1 race.

F1 team issue official statement over Donald Trump tariffs

US-based Formula 1 team Haas have issued a statement regarding Donald Trump's latest tariff announcement, that has sent reverberations throughout the world economy.

