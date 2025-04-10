close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Official Jack Doohan statement issued as Alpine driver faces HUGE scare - F1 Recap

Official Jack Doohan statement issued as Alpine driver faces HUGE scare - F1 Recap

Official Jack Doohan statement issued as Alpine driver faces HUGE scare - F1 Recap

Official Jack Doohan statement issued as Alpine driver faces HUGE scare - F1 Recap

The team principal of Alpine Formula 1 team has issued a response to persisting rumours that driver Jack Doohan could be replaced in the near future.

➡️ READ MORE

Colapinto survives big scare in private Alpine test

Franco Colapinto has narrowly avoided suffering a major accident during a private test run with Alpine.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner reveals Tsunoda mistake which derailed Red Bull debut

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has revealed how a mistake by Yuki Tsunoda ruined his chances of enjoying a dream debut with his new team.

➡️ READ MORE

African F1 grand prix takes new course as official deadline looms

Proposals for a Formula 1 return to South Africa have taken a new turn, with it appearing to be a battle between Kyalami and Cape Town for the host destination of an F1 race.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team issue official statement over Donald Trump tariffs

US-based Formula 1 team Haas have issued a statement regarding Donald Trump's latest tariff announcement, that has sent reverberations throughout the world economy.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Christian Horner Yuki Tsunoda Franco Colapinto Jack Doohan Oliver Oakes Alpine Formula 1 team
Verstappen Bahrain swap confirmed as axed Red Bull star seals new deal - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen Bahrain swap confirmed as axed Red Bull star seals new deal - F1 Recap

  • April 9, 2025 23:47
Ricciardo given F1 tribute as Bahrain Grand Prix faces weather concerns - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo given F1 tribute as Bahrain Grand Prix faces weather concerns - F1 Recap

  • April 8, 2025 23:43

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Official Jack Doohan statement issued as Alpine driver faces HUGE scare - F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet baby gender reveal teased

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

Geri Halliwell hails ICON in emotional meeting

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Colapinto survives big scare in private Alpine test

  • Yesterday 20:54
McLaren

McLaren chief issues official statement as team announce iconic return

  • Yesterday 19:59
Latest F1 News

Mercedes announce George Russell FP1 absence at Bahrain Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 18:56
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x