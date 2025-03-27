close global

Ricciardo return demand issued as Verstappen ‘shaken’ by Red Bull axing - F1 Recap

Red Bull Formula 1 team have been hit with significant fan demand over a return for axed racer Daniel Ricciardo on social media, following a major shake-up of their F1 driver lineup.

Max Verstappen 'shaken' by Red Bull team-mate switch

Max Verstappen has been left 'shaken' following Red Bull's decision to swap out Liam Lawson after just two races, according to reports.

The shocking way Liam Lawson learnt about his Red Bull demotion

The story surrounding Liam Lawson's Red Bull demotion has taken a fresh twist after a shocking revelation was shared on social media.

Vettel gives honest verdict on women reaching F1

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has delivered his verdict on whether the sport will one day see female drivers competing on the track in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Adrian Newey reveals design error that spurred him on to F1 dream

Formula 1 legend Adrian Newey has revealed that one of his earliest design memories featured a huge error.

Max Verstappen F1 Daniel Ricciardo Liam Lawson Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Formula 1 team
Who is Yuki Tsunoda? The fiery F1 star promoted to Red Bull in 2025
Who is Yuki Tsunoda? The fiery F1 star promoted to Red Bull in 2025

Verstappen teases Japanese GP announcement as Tsunoda speaks out over Red Bull switch - F1 Recap
Verstappen teases Japanese GP announcement as Tsunoda speaks out over Red Bull switch - F1 Recap

