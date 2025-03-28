F1 boss issues heartfelt statement amid early Yuki Tsunoda departure

Yuki Tsunoda's former team boss has issued an emotional tribute to the Japanese racer following his promotion to Red Bull.

It has now been confirmed that Tsunoda has taken over from Liam Lawson at the Formula 1 giants following the latter's dismal start to the season.

Lawson replaced Sergio Perez during the off-season, but despite coming into the new campaign full of confidence, struggled to get to grips with the car.

A DNF on the opening day in Melbourne was followed up by a dreadful performance at the Chinese Grand Prix last weekend, prompting the team to take drastic action.

Tsunoda backed to hit new heights at Red Bull

Lawson will now return to Racing Bulls, where he will once again work under team principal Laurent Mekies, who wished Tsunoda well in an official statement, as he heads in the opposite direction.

Tsunoda raced with the Faenza outfit for four full seasons, accumulating 96 championship points in his time spent with the team.

Appearing on the team's Instagram page, Mekies wrote: "We're incredibly proud of Yuki earning his well-deserved move to Oracle Red Bull Racing!

"His progress last year, and more recently from the very start of 2025, has been nothing less than sensational.

"Personally, and collectively, it has been an immense privilege to witness those progresses for all of us in Faenza and in Milton Keynes.

"Yuki's energy and positivity has lightened up every corner of our factories and of our garage and he will always be a Racing Bull! We wish him all the success he deserves at ORBR."

Tsunoda now faces the huge challenge of bringing in big points for a team which - other than those gained by Max Verstappen - has largely failed to do so over the past 12 months.

They head to next week's Japanese GP already 42 points behind championship leaders McLaren, and need to start improving or face being eliminated from contention.

