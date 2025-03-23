Red Bull parc ferme issues revealed in late FIA ruling at Chinese Grand Prix
Red Bull have encountered parc ferme 'issues' at the Chinese Grand Prix as an official FIA ruling will see Liam Lawson start from the pit-lane in Shanghai.
A disastrous qualifying for the New Zealander saw him not only go out in Q1, but also set the slowest time of all the drivers in what was set to be a P20 start.
However, the 23-year-old will now start the race from the pits after Red Bull took the decision to make a late change to Lawson's car.
Jo Bauer, the technical delegate for the sport's governing body, noted that changes had been made to the set-up of the suspension for the new Red Bull star's car under parc ferme conditions.
Parc ferme, which literally means 'closed park' in French, is a designated time when cars can no longer be modified beyond certain parameters during a race weekend.
Christian Horner's outfit would have known that this would incur a pit-lane start for the Kiwi driver as they made tweaks during this time – something that has been confirmed in an official ruling from the stewards.
Red Bull will be hoping that they can make up the difference during the race with these changes, with Lawson set to start the race in last regardless.
F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix starting grid
1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:30.641sec
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.082sec
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.152sec
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.176sec
5. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.286sec
6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.380sec
7. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.438sec
8. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.462sec
9. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +0.997sec
10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.065sec
11. Esteban Ocon [Haas]
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]
13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
15. Carlos Sainz [Williams]
16. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
17. Ollie Bearman [Haas]
18. Jack Doohan [Alpine]
19. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber]
Pit-lane start: Liam Lawson [Red Bull]
What time is the Chinese Grand Prix on today?
The Chinese Grand Prix kicks off today at 3pm local time (CST).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (CST): 3pm Sunday
United Kingdom (GMT): 7am Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 8am Sunday
United States (EDT): 3am Sunday
United States (CDT): 2am Sunday
United States (PDT): 12am Sunday
Australia (AEDT): 6pm Sunday
Australia (AWST): 3pm Sunday
Australia (ACDT): 5:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST): 1am Sunday
Japan (JST): 4pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 9am Sunday
Egypt (EET): 9am Sunday
India (IST): 12:30pm Sunday
Brazil (BST): 4am Sunday
Singapore (SGT): 3pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 10am Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 11am Sunday
Turkey (EEST): 10am Sunday
How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Great Sports, Guangdong Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, TSN
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Sky Sport, Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
