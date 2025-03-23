Red Bull parc ferme issues revealed in late FIA ruling at Chinese Grand Prix

Red Bull have encountered parc ferme 'issues' at the Chinese Grand Prix as an official FIA ruling will see Liam Lawson start from the pit-lane in Shanghai.

A disastrous qualifying for the New Zealander saw him not only go out in Q1, but also set the slowest time of all the drivers in what was set to be a P20 start.

However, the 23-year-old will now start the race from the pits after Red Bull took the decision to make a late change to Lawson's car.

Jo Bauer, the technical delegate for the sport's governing body, noted that changes had been made to the set-up of the suspension for the new Red Bull star's car under parc ferme conditions.

Parc ferme, which literally means 'closed park' in French, is a designated time when cars can no longer be modified beyond certain parameters during a race weekend.

Christian Horner's outfit would have known that this would incur a pit-lane start for the Kiwi driver as they made tweaks during this time – something that has been confirmed in an official ruling from the stewards.

Red Bull will be hoping that they can make up the difference during the race with these changes, with Lawson set to start the race in last regardless.

F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix starting grid

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:30.641sec

2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.082sec

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.152sec

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.176sec

5. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.286sec

6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.380sec

7. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.438sec

8. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.462sec

9. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +0.997sec

10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.065sec

11. Esteban Ocon [Haas]

12. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]

13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

15. Carlos Sainz [Williams]

16. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

17. Ollie Bearman [Haas]

18. Jack Doohan [Alpine]

19. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber]



Pit-lane start: Liam Lawson [Red Bull]



What time is the Chinese Grand Prix on today?

The Chinese Grand Prix kicks off today at 3pm local time (CST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CST): 3pm Sunday

United Kingdom (GMT): 7am Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 8am Sunday

United States (EDT): 3am Sunday

United States (CDT): 2am Sunday

United States (PDT): 12am Sunday

Australia (AEDT): 6pm Sunday

Australia (AWST): 3pm Sunday

Australia (ACDT): 5:30pm Sunday

Mexico (CST): 1am Sunday

Japan (JST): 4pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 9am Sunday

Egypt (EET): 9am Sunday

India (IST): 12:30pm Sunday

Brazil (BST): 4am Sunday

Singapore (SGT): 3pm Sunday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 10am Sunday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 11am Sunday

Turkey (EEST): 10am Sunday



How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Great Sports, Guangdong Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, TSN

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Sky Sport, Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

