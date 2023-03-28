Magnussen: Haas podium would mean more than debut success

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 28 March 2023 14:15

Kevin Magnussen has claimed a podium for Haas would mean more to him than his debut top-three for McLaren.

The Danish driver made his first F1 appearance at the Australian Grand Prix in 2014 and finished second for the Woking-based outfit having been promoted from third after Daniel Ricciardo was disqualified post-race.

Magnussen has since had two spells outside the sport but returned with Haas last season, impressing with numerous points finishes and a maiden F1 pole position at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

READ MORE: F1 Australian Grand Prix weather forecast "When I look back, I feel like I was a child back then," said Magnussen, referring to the Albert Park race nine years ago.

"It’s basically a third of my life since then and a lot of stuff has happened since. It was a very intense weekend because having your first F1 race weekend in itself is a big thing, a great experience on its own.

"Then, getting on the podium made it that much more special and certainly one of the weekends in my life that I’ll remember forever."

Magnussen on podium 'anticipation'

On his hopes for Haas success, Magnussen added: “A podium would definitely mean more now than back then though.

"Back then, I was in a whole different mindset, as I came from junior categories where podiums, wins and championships were a regular thing.

"Getting on the podium in F1 was a big thing but it was also something that I almost expected and anticipated, whereas reality showed later on that it wasn’t going to be the norm.

"Now, it would mean so much more because it’s not something I’m anticipating as such – I’m dreaming, hoping and working towards it – but it’s not something we can expect, so it would mean a million times more than it would back then.”

READ MORE: Can someone break Red Bull stranglehold? Ten of the most SURPRISING wins in F1