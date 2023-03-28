F1 Australian Grand Prix weather forecast

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 28 March 2023 08:00

The F1 season continues with the Australian Grand Prix this weekend with Red Bull looking to extend its dominant start to the season.

Sergio Perez took his fifth F1 victory in Saudi Arabia and trails team-mate Max Verstappen by a single point after two races.

A return to Albert Park awaits and ahead of the weekend, GPFans takes a look at the weather forecast.

Australian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

Rain could be seen for the first time this season after F1's Middle-Eastern swing.

The forecast for Friday sees clouds prominent in the sky over the Albert Park Circuit, with the temperatures hitting highs of 21 degrees Celsius before dropping to 16 degrees later in the afternoon.

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain during FP2.

Saturday

Temperatures are set to remain around 16 degrees for qualifying with overcast skies darkening the mood.

The chance of rain is down to 10 per cent, however, meaning a dry qualifying session should allow the fastest cars and drivers to compete at the top without weather interruptions.

Sunday

The clouds will likely remain for race day which should help strategists given the similar conditions to Friday's practice running.

Temperatures will top out at 17 degrees but could fall as low as 14, providing a headache for drivers when attempting to warm their tyres.

Rain is a non-existent threat with less than 10 per cent chance of hitting the circuit during the race.

