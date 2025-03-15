F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
The 2025 season officially gets underway with the first championship points on offer today (Sunday, March 16) at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
Lewis Hamilton is finally ready for his grand prix debut with Ferrari following a move from Mercedes earlier this year, but he will have to start from eighth after a poor qualifying for himself and team-mate Charles Leclerc.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton summoned by FIA as star receives Australian GP demotion
QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen beaten as Red Bull star suffers shock early exit
Hamilton's fellow Brit Lando Norris starts on pole, just ahead of team-mate and home favourite Oscar Piastri, as McLaren flexed their muscles in the first qualifying session of the year.
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen is up in third - despite team-mate Liam Lawson crashing out in Q1 - while Mercedes' George Russell starts fourth.
Melbourne is ready for the season-opening race, with plenty of new faces taking to the track hoping to endear themselves in the hearts of F1 fans.
READ MORE: FIA issue multiple grid penalties at Australian Grand Prix
Australian Grand Prix Race - Sunday, March 16 2025
The season-opening Australian Grand Prix kicks off today (Sunday, March 16 2025) at 3pm local time (AEDT).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (AEDT): 3pm Sunday
United Kingdom (GMT): 4am Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 5am Sunday
United States (EST): 12am Sunday
United States (CST): 11pm Saturday
United States (PST): 9pm Saturday
Australia (AEDT): 3pm Sunday
Australia (AWST): 12pm Sunday
Australia (ACDT): 2:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST): 10pm Saturday
Japan (JST): 1pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 6am Sunday
Egypt (EET): 6am Sunday
China (CST): 12pm Sunday
India (IST): 9:30am Sunday
Brazil (BRT): 1am Sunday
Singapore (SGT): 12pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 7am Sunday
Turkey (EEST): 7am Sunday
READ MORE: FIA announce penalty verdict for McLaren star after qualifying incident at Australian GP
How to watch the Australian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: Lando Norris hit with deleted lap FIA ruling at Australian Grand Prix
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 11 minutes ago
'Take that Christian Horner' - Sky F1's Ted Kravitz issues jibe to Red Bull boss live on air
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
FIA confirm official ruling over F1 team running ONE car at Australian Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton summoned by FIA as star receives Australian GP demotion
- 3 hours ago
Alpine options lining up for Doohan replacement
- Today 14:54