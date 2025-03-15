F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

The 2025 season officially gets underway with the first championship points on offer today (Sunday, March 16) at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Lewis Hamilton is finally ready for his grand prix debut with Ferrari following a move from Mercedes earlier this year, but he will have to start from eighth after a poor qualifying for himself and team-mate Charles Leclerc.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton summoned by FIA as star receives Australian GP demotion

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen beaten as Red Bull star suffers shock early exit

Hamilton's fellow Brit Lando Norris starts on pole, just ahead of team-mate and home favourite Oscar Piastri, as McLaren flexed their muscles in the first qualifying session of the year.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen is up in third - despite team-mate Liam Lawson crashing out in Q1 - while Mercedes' George Russell starts fourth.

Melbourne is ready for the season-opening race, with plenty of new faces taking to the track hoping to endear themselves in the hearts of F1 fans.

READ MORE: FIA issue multiple grid penalties at Australian Grand Prix

Reigning champion Max Verstappen will start from third in Melbourne

Australian Grand Prix Race - Sunday, March 16 2025

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix kicks off today (Sunday, March 16 2025) at 3pm local time (AEDT).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (AEDT): 3pm Sunday

United Kingdom (GMT): 4am Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 5am Sunday

United States (EST): 12am Sunday

United States (CST): 11pm Saturday

United States (PST): 9pm Saturday

Australia (AEDT): 3pm Sunday

Australia (AWST): 12pm Sunday

Australia (ACDT): 2:30pm Sunday

Mexico (CST): 10pm Saturday

Japan (JST): 1pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 6am Sunday

Egypt (EET): 6am Sunday

China (CST): 12pm Sunday

India (IST): 9:30am Sunday

Brazil (BRT): 1am Sunday

Singapore (SGT): 12pm Sunday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 7am Sunday

Turkey (EEST): 7am Sunday



READ MORE: FIA announce penalty verdict for McLaren star after qualifying incident at Australian GP

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Lando Norris hit with deleted lap FIA ruling at Australian Grand Prix