F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Formula 1 is ready to hand out its first championship points of the 2025 season, as the starting grid for this year's Australian Grand Prix has been set.

The first qualifying session of the year witnessed a thrilling battle between the two McLaren drivers, with Lando Norris snatching pole position away from home favourite Oscar Piastri.

McLaren's 2025 strength was on full display as both drivers crushed four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who will start in third with his new team-mate Liam Lawson all the way down in 18th.

A dismal first qualifying session for new Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton sees him start in eighth, but still just one position behind team-mate Charles Leclerc on what was a miserable Saturday for the Maranello-based team.

After an official FIA decision was made on one driver's participation in the race, we will have all 20 drivers taking to the grid for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claimed a one-two in qualifying

The below order is provisional until confirmed by the FIA on Sunday morning.

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:15.096sec

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.084sec

3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.385sec

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.450sec

5. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +0.574sec

6. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.641sec

7. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.659sec

8. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.877sec

9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.884sec

10. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.966sec

11. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls]

12. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

14. Jack Doohan [Alpine]

15. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber]

16. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes]

17. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]

18. Liam Lawson [Red Bull]

19. Esteban Ocon [Haas]

20. *Ollie Bearman [Haas]



* Ollie Bearman did not set a time during qualifying following an issue to his car, but has been permitted to start due to 'competitive practice times', as confirmed in an official FIA document.

What time is the F1 race on today?

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix kicks off today (Sunday, March 16 2025) at 3pm local time (AEDT).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (AEDT): 3pm Sunday

United Kingdom (GMT): 4am Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 5am Sunday

United States (EST): 12am Sunday

United States (CST): 11pm Saturday

United States (PST): 9pm Saturday

Australia (AEDT): 3pm Sunday

Australia (AWST): 12pm Sunday

Australia (ACDT): 2:30pm Sunday

Mexico (CST): 10pm Saturday

Japan (JST): 1pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 6am Sunday

Egypt (EET): 6am Sunday

China (CST): 12pm Sunday

India (IST): 9:30am Sunday

Brazil (BRT): 1am Sunday

Singapore (SGT): 12pm Sunday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 7am Sunday

Turkey (EEST): 7am Sunday



