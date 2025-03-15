Alpine options lining up for Doohan replacement

Jack Doohan has spoken out about the chances of being replaced at Alpine as the Formula 1 team continue to add more reserve drivers to their lineup.

The Australian driver previously acted as Alpine’s reserve driver from 2023 to 2024 before earning a promotion to their vacant F1 seat following the exit of Esteban Ocon.

Despite only starting one race for the team, there are already doubts over Doohan’s future, particularly after Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore made it clear his performances will be under scrutiny in 2025.

Briatore has also made no secret that he admires Alpine reserve driver and former Williams star Franco Colapinto, naming him as one of the 'the best young, quick drivers for the future.'

Flavio Briatore has been supportive of Franco Colapinto

Colapinto is part of Alpine's ever-growing reserve driver lineup

Will Alpine replace Doohan with Colapinto?

Alpine recently added a fourth driver to their reserve squad, with Kush Maini joining Colapinto, Paul Aron and Ryo Hirakawa in their talent pool, only increasing rumours that the team are assessing alternative rumours if Doohan fails to perform.

Heading into his home grand prix with these rumours weighing down on him, Doohan has responded with a defiant statement.

"I don't really think about it, because as you know, there's no point in speculating or commenting on rumours," Doohan told the media at the Australian Grand Prix.

"I have a contract for at least this year, if not longer. So, I'm looking forward to experiencing many more grands prix at home.

"I have a driver who’s aiming for my seat, but in reality, we now have four reserve drivers!

"So actually, there are four who probably want my seat, and if it’s not mine, it might be Pierre’s. And me too, when I was a reserve driver the last two years, I wanted the starting spot.

"So honestly, I’m going to enjoy every race as if it were my last, because I want to savour every moment I spend in the car."

