Red Bull star speaks out over vital F1 change

A key star of the Red Bull Formula 1 garage has spoken out over an essential change within the paddock ahead of the 2025 season.

The first weekend of the 24-race campaign gets underway this weekend with the Australian Grand Prix, and has so far set the precedent for an exciting season ahead as many drivers and teams get to grips with a new environment, new machinery and new roles.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton summoned as FIA issue Melbourne grid penalties

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Max Verstappen in NIGHTMARE session as scary crash brings out red flag in Australia

Red Bull implemented a major team change following the conclusion of the 2024 season by replacing Sergio Perez with junior team driver Liam Lawson.

Despite the promotion landing Lawson with his first ever full-time F1 contract, the 23-year-old has already competed in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

He initially stepped in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo following the Dutch Grand Prix two seasons ago, and then returned to take his place at Racing Bulls mid-season last year, after the Red Bull junior team remained unsatisfied with Ricciardo's performance.

But Lawson is not the only one who has been handed a promotion with Christian Horner's outfit, after it was confirmed last season that strategy engineer Hannah Schmitz would be stepping up to the role of strategy chief.

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo back in business as Australian GP hits Melbourne

Red Bull have a new driver lineup for 2025 after promoting Liam Lawson

Christian Horner will hope the Red Bull reshuffle can help the team hit the ground running in 2026

Hannah Schmitz details need for female F1 role models

Schmitz was praised by Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko as the right replacement following the announcement that the team's current strategy chief, Will Courtenay, had accepted an offer to move to McLaren.

Earlier this year, however, it was revealed that Courtenay was unable to negotiate an early release, meaning Schmitz will not get to step up into the role of strategy chief until 2026.

Regardless, the Red Bull star is still one of the most visible and influential female figures in the F1 paddock having masterminded some of the team's best victories.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Schmitz detailed why she believes such visibility in a male dominated sport is so important.

"When I first started, I almost didn't want people to think of me as a woman or it wasn't like I was trying to be a man, but my gender doesn't impact my ability to do my job.

"And so, my gender isn't really something that needs to be a factor when I'm at work. But then I just felt like diversity would improve. It's just taking a bit longer in this industry.

"But I realised that actually it doesn't just seem to happen. And so, we do need to be role models and kind of shout about how great the job is. I absolutely love my job, how great it is and how you can do this.

"You don't have to be a middle-class white man to be able to do the job. There still aren't really that many role models."

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

Related