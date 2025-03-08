McLaren have dropped some new items of merch online, in an exciting partnership with Next.

The papaya team have released a collaboration with designer clothes manufacturer Reiss, with a whole host of exciting items for fans to buy.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri had breakout seasons in 2024 to propel the team to their first constructors' championship in quarter of a century, with the former pushing Max Verstappen for the drivers' title.

The Brit and his young Australian team-mate both won their first races in Formula 1 last season, and are gearing up for a new experience as constructors' title favourites in 2025.

Lando Norris is favourite to take Max Verstappen's title in 2025

What McLaren merch can fans buy?

Pre-season testing in Bahrain did nothing to dispel the idea that McLaren will be the class of the field this year, looking especially strong on their long runs.

Fans of the new favourites can enjoy new high-end merch from the team, including a leather jacket which will set them back the best part of £1,300.

Its product description reads: "The Off White Champion biker jacket pays homage to McLaren Formula 1 Team's New Zealand heritage, featuring the archival Kiwi bird logo at the front. Crafted from tumbled leather for a worn-in, timeless appeal, the jacket is further elevated with an embossed Speedmark at the back and leather brand patches, adding a distinctive and signature finish."

The jacket appears to be being modelled by Norris on the website, but there's something of a giveaway that he might have been photoshopped in – the description adding that the model in the shot is 6'2.5, or 189cm. Norris, while not as short as someone like Yuki Tsunoda, is listed at just 170cm. Although Next do list two models with the product - which doesn't help matters.

The collection also features a £998 bomber jacket, as well as some more charitably priced shirts and jackets.