Ferrari announce MAJOR Hamilton debut update ahead of 2025 pre-season testing

Lewis Hamilton's official Ferrari Formula 1 debut has been issued an update by the team, ahead of 2025 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Hamilton has made the switch to Ferrari for 2025 and beyond, hoping to chase a record-breaking eighth world championship title with the Scuderia.

Following the last three dismal seasons with Mercedes, the 40-year-old has already been speaking of his excitement at the fresh start with the Maranello outfit, and made his debut in a Ferrari car in January, at the team's private Fiorano track.

However, his grand prix debut is not set to take place until next month, at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

Lewis Hamilton is settling in well to his new team

Lewis Hamilton was present alongside his team-mate at F175

Hamilton set for testing bow

Now, Ferrari have issued an update about the first time the seven-time world champion will be seen on track in an official session.

Hamilton and his new team-mate Charles Leclerc are set to share testing duties at the pre-season testing week at the Bahrain International Circuit, which gets underway later on Wednesday.

Ferrari have revealed that Wednesday's two sessions will be split evenly between the pair, with Hamilton jumping in the new SF-25 car in the morning, and Leclerc taking over in the afternoon.

It means that fans up early enough on Wednesday morning will be treated to Hamilton's official debut for Ferrari, and all eyes will be on his testing lap times.

