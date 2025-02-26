Ferrari announce MAJOR Hamilton debut update ahead of 2025 pre-season testing
Ferrari announce MAJOR Hamilton debut update ahead of 2025 pre-season testing
Lewis Hamilton's official Ferrari Formula 1 debut has been issued an update by the team, ahead of 2025 pre-season testing in Bahrain.
Hamilton has made the switch to Ferrari for 2025 and beyond, hoping to chase a record-breaking eighth world championship title with the Scuderia.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement
READ MORE: F1 Today - Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
Following the last three dismal seasons with Mercedes, the 40-year-old has already been speaking of his excitement at the fresh start with the Maranello outfit, and made his debut in a Ferrari car in January, at the team's private Fiorano track.
However, his grand prix debut is not set to take place until next month, at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16.
The highly anticipated 2025 Ferrari Formula 1 merch is available to buy right now.
Hamilton set for testing bow
Now, Ferrari have issued an update about the first time the seven-time world champion will be seen on track in an official session.
Hamilton and his new team-mate Charles Leclerc are set to share testing duties at the pre-season testing week at the Bahrain International Circuit, which gets underway later on Wednesday.
Ferrari have revealed that Wednesday's two sessions will be split evenly between the pair, with Hamilton jumping in the new SF-25 car in the morning, and Leclerc taking over in the afternoon.
It means that fans up early enough on Wednesday morning will be treated to Hamilton's official debut for Ferrari, and all eyes will be on his testing lap times.
READ MORE: Huge decision made as Christian Horner Red Bull team principal verdict issued
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Explained: What are aero rakes and why are they crucial during pre-season testing?
- 24 minutes ago
F1 champion backs FIA in row over 'DEVIL'S WORDS'
- 1 hour ago
F1 Today: Pre-season testing 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 1 hour ago
All 10 F1 teams hit with MANDATORY testing rule in Bahrain
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari announce MAJOR Hamilton debut update ahead of 2025 pre-season testing
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement
- 3 hours ago