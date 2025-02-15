McLaren issue huge statement as Verstappen announces MAJOR change - GPFans F1 Recap
McLaren have been dealt a major blow after team principal Andrea Stella admitted his team will be forced into changing a key component of their 2025 car.
Verstappen announces major change for 2025 F1 season
Max Verstappen has unveiled a major change for the 2025 Formula 1 season in a stunning announcement.
Red Bull upstaged by F1 rivals in NEW engine talks
New details have emerged over Red Bull’s pursuit of an engine supplier for the 2026 season.
F1 issues MAJOR statement over African grand prix
Formula 1 has moved to reassure fans over the feasibility of a possible African grand prix following developments in the region.
F1 stars Hamilton and Verstappen DWARFED by Messi & Ronaldo
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are arguably the two biggest names in Formula 1 but they have been dwarfed by two footballers in a new list of sporting earnings.
