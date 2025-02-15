close global

McLaren have been dealt a major blow after team principal Andrea Stella admitted his team will be forced into changing a key component of their 2025 car.

Verstappen announces major change for 2025 F1 season

Max Verstappen has unveiled a major change for the 2025 Formula 1 season in a stunning announcement.

Red Bull upstaged by F1 rivals in NEW engine talks

New details have emerged over Red Bull’s pursuit of an engine supplier for the 2026 season.

F1 issues MAJOR statement over African grand prix

Formula 1 has moved to reassure fans over the feasibility of a possible African grand prix following developments in the region.

F1 stars Hamilton and Verstappen DWARFED by Messi & Ronaldo

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are arguably the two biggest names in Formula 1 but they have been dwarfed by two footballers in a new list of sporting earnings.

Hamilton dealt Ferrari blow by Leclerc as racing stars CRASH on track - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton dealt Ferrari blow by Leclerc as racing stars CRASH on track - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 14, 2025 23:49
Horner berates Wolff as legend HUMBLED in extraordinary meeting - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Horner berates Wolff as legend HUMBLED in extraordinary meeting - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 14, 2025 00:06

GPFans Recap

McLaren issue huge statement as Verstappen announces MAJOR change - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 29 minutes ago
Verstappen shares NEW team decision

  • 1 hour ago
Hamilton celebrates Ferrari FIRST as unseen footage revealed

  • 2 hours ago
Vettel receives F1 COMEBACK verdict as champion undertakes new role

  • 3 hours ago
Prost unhappy with portrayal of Senna

HISTORIC Senna rival hits out at Netflix series

  • Yesterday 19:59
Max Verstappen

Verstappen reveals NEW future plan as team-mate DROPOUT confirmed

  • Yesterday 18:57
