Red Bull upstaged by F1 rivals in NEW engine talks

New details have emerged over Red Bull’s pursuit of an engine supplier for the 2026 season.

Red Bull have partnered with Renault, Honda and Red Bull Powertrain-branded engines in recent seasons.

With Renault, the pairing landed four consecutive drivers’ and constructors’ titles between 2010 and 2013.

Red Bull’s association with Honda began in 2019 and the duo enjoyed a fruitful yet, at times, strained relationship as they clinched the 2021 drivers’ title with Max Verstappen.

Red Bull won four title-doubles with Renault

Max Verstappen won the 2021 title with Honda power

Engine supplier chooses different path

Following Honda’s withdrawal from F1, Red Bull struck a deal to use their engines under the ‘Powertrains’ name up to 2025, before they ignite a new collaboration with Ford for 2026.

However, Honda have since admitted “several teams” advanced further in talks with the Japanese giants before Aston Martin reached an agreement for 2026.

“In the first part of the process there were only conversations between Honda and Red Bull,” Honda Racing chief Koji Watanabe told Motorsport.

Honda held talks with Red Bull over a 2026 deal

“The discussions with other teams started after we officially registered ourselves with the FIA as a power unit supplier for 2026. That was in November 2022.

“Then some other teams contacted us, as they were interested in working with Honda. We talked to those parties and made a decision.

“I cannot give you the exact number, but several teams. With some of those we’ve only had contact once and some others we’ve met several times.”

