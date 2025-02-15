F1 stars Hamilton and Verstappen DWARFED by Messi & Ronaldo
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are arguably the two biggest names in Formula 1 but they have been dwarfed by two footballers in a new list of sporting earnings.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both eclipsed the F1 pair in 2024, according to Sportico’s top-100 roster.
Messi banked $60million in salary from current club Inter Miami and added a staggering $75million in endorsements to take fourth spot on the list (£107million total).
However, Ronaldo topped the other 99 athletes featured thanks to his mega-bucks salary of $215million, paid to him by Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr, plus $45million in endorsements (£207million).
Hamilton and Verstappen make top-25 highest-paid athletes
While Hamilton and Verstappen may not require a wallet of Ronaldo’s size, the duo are handsome earners in their own right.
Verstappen is listed as the 18th best-paid sportsperson (£60million), considering his $70million salary and $6million endorsements.
Hamilton, meanwhile, ranks 22nd courtesy of his $41.1million wage and a $19million chunk of endorsements (£47million).
Boxing megastar Tyson Fury and golfing genius Rory McIlroy beat Hamilton to the title of best-paid Brit, their respective totals of $147million (£117million) and $79.8million (£59million) placing them in third and 17th.
Hamilton and Verstappen were the only F1 drivers in the top 100, which features no female athletes.
Overall, the top 100 earned an estimated $6.2billion (£4billion), spelling a 14% increase from 2023’s list.
All figures earned are before tax and other deductions.
