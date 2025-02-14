Lewis Hamilton celebrates major milestone at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has reached an important personal milestone at Ferrari, following his move to the team at the start of 2025.

The seven-time world champion has ditched the Mercedes team with whom he spent 12 highly-successful seasons, winning 84 grands prix and claiming six of his seven world titles between 2014-2020.

40-year-old Hamilton has instead opted to join Ferrari, in a blockbuster pairing between one of the most successful drivers in the sport's history, and the most successful and iconic outfit on the F1 grid.

Hamilton will be hoping to banish his last three seasons with Mercedes from his memory, and once again challenge for an unprecedented eighth world title with the Scuderia.

Lewis Hamilton has joined Ferrari for 2025 and beyond

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

When will Hamilton make his Ferrari debut?

Hamilton has already conducted a number of private tests with his new Ferrari team, both at the team's Fiorano track, and at the Circuit de Catalunya alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc.

His official race debut with Ferrari, however, will not take place until March 16, at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.