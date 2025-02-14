close global

Lewis Hamilton celebrates major milestone at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has reached an important personal milestone at Ferrari, following his move to the team at the start of 2025.

The seven-time world champion has ditched the Mercedes team with whom he spent 12 highly-successful seasons, winning 84 grands prix and claiming six of his seven world titles between 2014-2020.

40-year-old Hamilton has instead opted to join Ferrari, in a blockbuster pairing between one of the most successful drivers in the sport's history, and the most successful and iconic outfit on the F1 grid.

Hamilton will be hoping to banish his last three seasons with Mercedes from his memory, and once again challenge for an unprecedented eighth world title with the Scuderia.

When will Hamilton make his Ferrari debut?

Hamilton has already conducted a number of private tests with his new Ferrari team, both at the team's Fiorano track, and at the Circuit de Catalunya alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc.

His official race debut with Ferrari, however, will not take place until March 16, at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Who will be top dog at Ferrari?

In the meantime, Ferrari have been making good use of the marketing opportunities that signing a seven-time world champion brings, with Hamilton heavily featuring on the team's social media channels.

Now, the 16-time constructors' champions have taken to Instagram to celebrate a personal milestone for Hamilton at Ferrari, in relation to the F1 legend's iconic race number 44.

Hamilton has raced with this number since new rules entered the sport in 2014, and even declined the chance to use the number one when he was world champion, an option that Max Verstappen has taken up in the past few seasons.

The Brit has been at Ferrari for 44 days now, despite not having made his race debut yet, prompting a social media post from the team celebrating the feat.

Who do you think will win the F1 2025 drivers' title?

