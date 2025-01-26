EXCLUSIVE: F1 star RETURN verdict confirmed

Sebastian Vettel's chances of making a stunning return to the Formula 1 grid have been given a definitive verdict.

The four-time world champion left the sport at the end of 2022 after an Aston Martin conclusion, lamenting an increased F1 calendar and his wish to pursue interests in environmentalism issues including climate change and global sustainability.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'DONE' after Red Bull nightmare as 2025 absence confirmed

READ MORE: Hamilton CRASH revealed by F1 team boss

Despite this though, the 37-year-old has consistently been linked with a return back to F1, despite the calendar having since increased to a record 24 races per season.

Following Lewis Hamilton's confirmation of his move to Ferrari for 2025 and rumours of a Max Verstappen Red Bull exit throughout last season, Vettel - who won all his F1 drivers' titles with the Milton Keynes team - was linked with returns to Red Bull as well as Mercedes as a star replacement option for the multi-time champions.

However, despite sporadic appearances in the paddock a return to the pinnacle of racing looks far away as ever for the German who also previously drove for Ferrari, Toro Rosso and one race at BMW-Sauber.

Sebastian Vettel speaks with Nigel Mansell

Vettel was linked with a return to F1 throughout last season

Will Sebastian Vettel make an F1 return?

According to one paddock insider, Vettel's chances of coming back to the sport are now next to non-existent despite German manufacturer Audi soon making a full-time entry onto the grid from 2026.

Speaking to Jim Kimberley in an interview with GPFans during last season, reporter Jennie Gow gave a strong verdict over the possibility: "[It's a] flat out no. I don't see it.

"Honestly, I don't see it. I mean, there are even more races than when he left. Why is he going to sign up to go back into this?

"I mean, it just... no. I mean, he's young enough, but no."

Vettel's only major public returns to the F1 fold in recent times have concerned an initaive promoting the sustainability of bees ahead of the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix, as well as helping lead an Ayrton Senna tribute last season on the 30th anniversary of the F1 legend's death.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

Related