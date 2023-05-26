close global

Vettel makes SHOCK return to F1 paddock in Monaco

Vettel makes SHOCK return to F1 paddock in Monaco

Sebastian Vettel has returned to the Formula One paddock following a seven-month hiatus from the sport.

The German was last seen at the Race of Champions in Sweden this January, as he partnered up with Mick Schumacher for Team Germany.

It was rumoured that he would replace Lance Stroll following a cycling accident before the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix, but instead opted to remain on holiday with his family.

Sadly, it appears that Vettel is only in Monaco for Friday, as he travels to talk with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Family gathering in Monte Carlo

Before his appearance on Friday, Sebastian’s father – Norbert, was seen in the paddock on Thursday, as he left the Aston Martin hospitality area.

Vettel’s return has sparked a positive reaction on Twitter, with Haas replying to Aston Martin’s tweet in a warming way:

The popularity of his appearance is in no doubt, with the German taking plenty of time away from F1 to enjoy the quieter side of life.

He is expected to drive a variety of classic F1 cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed between 13-16 July this year.

